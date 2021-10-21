Zayo Group May Acquire, Reunite Windstream and Uniti: Report

Zayo Group may acquire and re-combine broadband network owner Uniti Group and managed communication services provider Windstream, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Zayo Group, owned by DigitalBridge Group and private equity firm EQT, is a bandwidth company that operates a 126,000-mile network in North America and Europe. The network offers metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. Key services include dark fiber, private data networks, wavelengths, Ethernet, dedicated Internet access and data center connectivity solutions.

Uniti and Windstream: Merging Under Zayo Ownership?