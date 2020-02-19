Yorktel Acquires VCA for Audio-Video, Digital Signage and Unified Communications

Yorktel, an MSP from New Jersey, acquires Video Corporation of America (VCA) for audio-video integration, digital signage, and unified communications solutions & services.

Yorktel, a managed IT services provider (MSP) from Eatontown, New Jersey, has acquired the business assets of Video Corporation of America (VCA). Financial terms were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal Number 118 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the complete M&A deal list here.

VCA provides audio-video integration, digital signage, and unified communications solutions and services. The acquisition will enhance Yorktel’s engineering, fabrication, field resources, digital signage, and help desk support, according to the company.

VCA, founded in 1972, has a 25,000 square foot fabrication facility in the greater New York City area that Yorktel will leverage for its expanding customer demand, the companies said. VCA has around 60 employees. Once the acquisition has been finalized in early March, these employees will become part of a wholly-owned subsidiary named York-VCA LLC, Yorktel confirmed with ChannelE2E.

Yorktel Acquires VCA: Executive Perspectives

Ken Scaturro, president and COO of Yorktel commented:

“In turn, the VCA customers will now be able to receive a broader suite of services, including managed conferencing services to include monitoring and alarming, media services and a full suite of staff augmentation skill sets. They can also benefit from Yorktel’s robust Microsoft and Cisco practices,” Scaturro added.

Dave Berlin, president of VCA, added:

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to bring the team at VCA over to Yorktel. Both our companies share the same values, long history, and commitment to customer success. I am proud to be able to bring VCA’s legacy of technical innovation, deep domain expertise and strong customer relationships to Yorktel.”

For its part, Yorktel has operated for more than 35 years, working with enterprise, healthcare, education, and public sector customers. The company has approximately 400 employees. A spokesperson for Yorktel tells ChannelE2E that the company will consider future acquisitions and remains “open to opportunities that enhance or expand our products and services.”