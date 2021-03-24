Yellowbrick Data Appoints Jonathan Reid Chief Revenue Officer

In the CRO role, Reid will accelerate the adoption of Yellowbrick Data Warehouse and build partnerships with resellers and business partners.

Yellowbrick Data has appointed Jonathan Reid to the role of Chief Revenue Officer, according to a statement from the company. Reid will focus on accelerating the adoption of Yellowbrick Data Warehouse within enterprises and commercial companies and building strong partnerships with Yellowbrick’s ecosystem of resellers and business partners, according to the statement.

Reid joins Yellowbrick as the company prepares for its biannual Yellowbrick Summit, planned for April 29, 2021, where it plans to announce a new cloud product roadmap, opening new markets and addressing new use cases, the company said.

Yellowbrick has expanded its revenue streams through the formation of a reseller program and a new pricing tier aimed at the commercial segment, according to the statement.

As part of the company’s new Yellowbrick Velocity Partner Network reseller program, the company also announced it has entered into a distribution agreement with Arrow Electronics for enterprise computing solutions, and unveiled a Yellowbrick Standard Service Plan for its Yellowbrick Data Warehouse for smaller-scale use cases, the company said.

Reid has more than 25 years experiences with startup companies, and comes to Yellowbrick from AppDirect, where he served as SVP, global sales and business development.

Yellowbrick Data: “Absolutely Staggering” Growth Potential

Yellowbrick CEO Neil Carson commented on the news:

“Yellowbrick is disrupting the analytics market. With the addition of Jonathan to our executive team, we have a dynamic revenue leader capable of accelerating that disruption. Jonathan has driven multiple startups through successful exits and he will be a powerful revenue leader for the company.”

Yellowbrick co-founder Jim Dawson added:

“Jonathan’s experience with start-up growth makes him and incredible addition to the company. His insight, relationships, and focus on the customer are exactly what Yellowbrick and its customers need. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the team.”

Reid said: