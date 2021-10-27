Xperience Acquires Cloud and Cybersecurity Business Green Duck

Northern Ireland IT firm Xperience has acquired cloud and cybersecurity firm Green Duck Limited to expand its geographic presence.

The deal strengthens the company’s presence in the east of England by adding Green Duck’s office in Bury St. Edmunds to Xperience’s existing network of offices throughout Ireland, Scotland and England.

Green Duck Limited will adopt and trade under the Xperience brand, the company said.

Xperience’s headcount will grow to 123 with an annual turnover of approximately £16 million. This acquisition follows a £1.5 million investment in Xperience’s Lisburn office, which saw the creation of 16 jobs.

Xperience Acquires Green Duck: “Putting Data At The Center Of Business”

Iain O’Kane, CEO, Xperience, commented:

“Growth across the UK is a strategic priority for us, and Green Duck is a natural fit for our business with a similar culture and values. Over the last two decades, the team has demonstrated a commitment to innovation, and a strong track record in client satisfaction. As part of Xperience, Green Duck will be able to access investment, a broader range of technical services, our dedicated Cloud service, plus a business that serves both the UK and Ireland. In addition, Green Duck business complements our existing cloud, cyber security and managed IT solutions. These are providing our clients with mobile and agile working, strengthened data security and putting data at the center of their businesses. With the advent of hybrid working and the ever-changing cyber threat landscape, the acquisition of Green Duck provides Xperience with the opportunity to expand significantly in this area. We look forward to welcoming the Green Duck team to the Xperience family.”

Rod Jackson, CEO, Green Duck, added:

“We are proud to announce that Green Duck will be joining Xperience. As part of Xperience, our clients will continue to benefit from the services of Green Duck and have access to a broader range of resources plus the ability to support clients’ needs across the UK.”

About Green Duck

Green Duck was founded in 2002 by Mathew Green and Graham Duckworth. The company provides IT solutions tailored to individual clients.

The company has partnerships with Microsoft, Veeam, Webroot and more.