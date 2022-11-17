MSP M&A: Xobee Acquires ZAPtech Solutions

Xobee has made its second acquisition of the month, buying IT support firm ZAPtech Solutions for nonprofit expertise.

Managed IT support tech company Xobee Networks has completed its second acquisition of the month, buying IT support firm ZAPtech Solutions for an undisclosed amount.

Xobee Networks, founded in 1996, is based in California with numerous offices around the state. The company has eight employees listed on LinkedIn. Xobee’s areas of expertise include IT consulting, managed support, data protection, hosted exchange, cloud server hosting, email protection, VoIP phone service, forensic analysis, office in a box and web design and programming.

ZAPtech Solutions, founded in 1992, is based in Los Angeles, California. The company has between two and 10 employees listed on LinkedIn. ZAPtech’s areas of expertise include IT support and technology solutions for major nonprofit organizations. The company has offices in Los Angeles, Culver City, Beverly Hills and Santa Monica.

The acquisition strengthens Xobee’s service offerings within the nonprofit sector, the company said. Xobee says it will now provide its customizable VoIP Phone Service to any non-profits who subscribe to its managed support services.

Xobee Acquires Zaptech: Executive Insight

Eric Rawn, founder & CEO, Xobee, commented:

“We’re thrilled to announce this new way forward with ZAPtech, whose been the choice for nonprofit technology solutions in Southern California for more than three decades. By partnering with ZAPtech, Xobee can focus and dedicate more resources to our clients in the nonprofit space. With ZAPtech’s history, we’ve gained insight into the unique and in-depth interworking technologies that these organizations need to succeed in their mission.”

About Xobee Networks

Xobee Networks has thousands of clients throughout the state of California and as many as twelve offices spread throughout the state. The company was founded by Eric Rawn as a single-person consulting firm in 1996.

The company previously acquired IT support company Interconnect Networks in early November 2022.