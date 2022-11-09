MSP M&A: Xobee Acquires Interconnect Networks

Managed IT support tech company Xobee Networks has acquired Interconnect Networks for an undisclosed sum.

This is technology M&A deal number 949 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Xobee Networks, founded in 1996, is based in California with numerous offices around the state. The company has eight employees listed on LinkedIn. Xobee’s areas of expertise include IT consulting, managed support, data protection, hosted exchange, cloud server hosting, email protection, VoIP phone service, forensic analysis, office in a box and web design and programming.

Interconnect Networks, founded in 2001, is based in Palm Springs, California. The company has four employees listed on LinkedIn. Interconnect’s areas of expertise include IT support, computer repair and network support.

The acquisition of Interconnect extends Xobees technology services, cybersecurity and network support offerings, according to the company. Xobee says it will work with Interconnect to enhance its services and capabilities in cybersecurity, managed support, cloud solutions, web design and computer network maintenance and monitoring.

Xobee Acquires Interconnect: Executive Insight

Eric Rawn, founder & CEO, Xobee Networks, commented:

“We’re thrilled to welcome Interconnect to the Xobee team. Their expertise, experience, and strong commitment to clients will only strengthen our own company culture and capabilities as we continue to advance and grow our suite of technology solutions. We are excited to offer our services to a new region of clients within Palm Springs and be a gateway into affordable but effective technology solutions that they may previously have not had access to.”

About Xobee Networks

Xobee Networks has thousands of clients throughout the state of California and as many as twelve offices spread throughout the state. The company was founded by Eric Rawn as a single-person consulting firm in 1996.