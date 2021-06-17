Xerox Acquires SMB Technology Consulting Firm Document Systems

Xerox has acquired Document Systems, a managed print services (MPS) provider and office equipment dealer that supports small business customers. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 319 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021.See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Document Systems Business Background

Document Systems, founded in 1994, supports customers across California’s Ventura, Santa Barbara and Los Angeles counties. The office equipment dealer’s key partners include Canon, HP Inc., Lexmark, Ricoh and Zebra Technologies. Ironically, Document Systems’ website does not list Xerox as a partner.

Document Systems has M&A experience. The company in 2017 acquired Los Angeles neighbor Copy R Office Solutions, a copier, print and document management business that partnered with Ricoh and Kyocera.

Document Systems will become part of Xerox Business Solutions, aligned to the XBS West region, and provide Xerox solutions targeted at SMBs that support collaboration, communication, remote IT support, security and automation, the buyer says.

Xerox Selling Direct to SMB Customers

Document Systems is the latest in a growing list of acquisitions that may help Xerox to better serve SMB customers. Other recent deals include acquiring Groupe CT in May 2021 and Digitex in March 2020.

Still, the M&A deals may also raise potential channel conflict questions within Xerox’s partner network.

In a prepared statement about the Document Systems acquisition, Joanne Collins Smee, chief commercial, SMB and channels officer at Xerox, said:

“We’re focused on strengthening our U.S. small and midsize business (SMB) market reach through the combined power of our portfolio of workplace solutions for SMBs and well-established local technology providers. As part of Xerox Business Solutions (XBS), Document Systems’ document management expertise will help us elevate the customer experience, improve productivity and power growth for SMBs.”

Document Systems was not quoted in the press release about the deal.