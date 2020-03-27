Xerox Acquisitions Reinforce Direct SMB Sales Push

Xerox continues to make acquisitions that will allow the printer and copier hardware giant to sell equipment and managed print services (MPS) directly into small and midsize business (SMB) accounts;.

The Xerox latest acquisitions include Altodigital and ITEC Connect — two technology solutions providers in the United Kingdom. Financial terms were not disclosed.

These are M&A deals 162 and 163 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020, though the pace of deals has slowed a bit since the coronavirus pandemic emerged. See the complete M&A deal list here.

Xerox Acquires UK Small Business Partners: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deals, Xavier Heiss, EVP and president of EMEA Operations, said:

“We’re supporting small and midsize businesses seeking a modern work experience through two acquisitions in the U.K. Altodigital and ITEC are both leaders in managed print services and specialists in IT services, an area into which Xerox is rapidly expanding with new offerings.”

Added James Abrahart, CEO and owner of Altodigital:

“Altodigital is joining Xerox on its incredible journey as it undergoes a digital-first transformation and invests in customer-focused innovation. We share Xerox’s vision to broaden the range of services and technologies available to SMBs requiring a modern work experience.”

Concluded Nick Orme, CEO of ITEC Connect:

“Our ambition is to deliver the latest innovation and technology to help businesses work smarter. Together with Xerox, we’re in a prime position to offer workplace solutions that evolve and support SMBs as they seek growth.”

Xerox Acquisitions: List Grows

Xerox has acquired four IT consulting and office equipment dealers so far in 2020. The earlier deals involved Digitex Canada, and Arena Group in the United Kingdom.

In addition to building direct SMB sales through acquisitions, Xerox also has an SMB channel partner strategy. However, the printer giant has not mentioned its partner efforts in the M&A announcement so far this year.