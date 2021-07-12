IT Consultant Xebia Acquires AWS Partner Oblivion

Global IT consultancy firm Xebia has acquired AWS partner Oblivion for an undisclosed amount.

Xebia Acquires AWS Partner Oblivion

Oblivion is based in the Benelux region – the political-economic union comprised of Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg – of western Europe. Xebia points out that Oblivion was one of the first consultancy firms in the area to embrace Amazon Web Services, working with a number of high-profile regional customers.

Based in the Netherlands, Xebia was founded in 2001. The company has at least 12 locations spread throughout the globe, including one in Atlanta, Georgia. The company provides digital transformation capabilities, including cloud, data, AI, Agile, DevOps and software consultancy.

The addition of Oblivion expands the company’s AWS capabilities. Oblivion will be rebranded as “Oblivion: proudly part of Xebia,” according to the company. This model fits the Xebia mold – the company runs several brands including cloud specialist Binx.io and data and AI specialist GoDataDriven.

Xebia Acquires Oblivion: Immense Aspirations

Andrew de la Haije, CEO, Xebia, commented on the most recent deal:

“When it comes to cloud technology, Xebia’s aspirations are immense. As an Advanced AWS Consulting and Training Partner, we have developed a solid relationship with AWS. Besides more focus, Oblivion brings the breadth and depth we need to complete even the most challenging cloud projects successfully for our clients in the Benelux and far beyond.”

Edwin van Nuil, CEO, Oblivion, said:

“We are very excited about the opportunities ahead. By working together with Xebia, we are one step closer to our goal of becoming one of Europe’s leading cloud services partners. Besides operational efficiency gains, this collaboration also enables us to offer additional services while preserving our AWS-only strategy and the down-to-earth approach our clients know and appreciate.”

Bart Verlaat, CEO of Binx.io, added:

“Oblivion provides our clients with a clear point of contact for everything AWS-related. I think they are the most experienced AWS partner in the Benelux, really living and breathing every aspect of Amazon Web Services. In the short time that we have been working together, our customers have already experienced the added value of their expertise.”

Eric Carbijn, co-founder of Oblivion, said:

“Just like Xebia, we believe in focus. With so much expertise within the group, we can now offer our customers a “one-stop-shop” experience. From cloud engineering and managed services, to machine learning, multi-cloud solutions, data and AI, cloud-native software development and security.”

Oblivion will continue to operate under the existing management of Edwin van Nuil and Eric Carbijn, the companies said.