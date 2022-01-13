Global IT consultancy Xebia has acquired SwissQ, a consulting and training firm based in Switzerland. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Xebia Acquires SwissQ
This acquisition will extend Xebia’s geographic reach to Switzerland, provide SwissQ greater offshore and nearshore capabilities and increase both companies’ headcount to more than 4,000 technical professionals, according to a statement released by Xebia.
Founded in 2006, SwissQ is a consulting and training firm with offices in Zurich and Bern that specializes in agile, product and technical engineering and system testing. The company has approximately 120 employees with expertise in AI, cloud, DevOps and SRE services, according to the statement. More than 90% of its revenue is generated through consulting, according to SwissQ.
Founded in 2001, Xebia began as a small Java company and is now a full-service digital consultancy offering software development services, DevOps and SRE consulting, enhanced data and AI consulting and partnerships with Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, according to the statement. The company has more than 4,000 specialists working worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, India, Vietnam, Singapore, United Arab Emirates and the UK, and clients include Disney, Levi’s, Ahold Delhaize, Tesco, Philips and ING Bank.
Anand Sahay, CEO and co-founder of Xebia Global Services, said:
“Xebia has set the industry standard for providing true end-to-end capabilities for digital transformation. SwissQ has joined us to integrate its products from a global center of engineering talent base to Swiss customers. We are confident that this partnership will help SwissQ provide unique value propositions to meet your customers’ digital needs with innovative and cutting-edge solutions. This partnership also brings together greater hearts to share knowledge, innovate and create great new opportunities.”
Xebia’s M&A Activity
Xebia has been actively pursuing an M&A strategy, with five deals throughout 2021. In October, it acquired PGS Software in Poland, G-company in September and Oblivion in the Netherlands in July 2021 and Appcino and CoMakeIT in June 2021.
