Global IT consultancy Xebia has acquired SwissQ , a consulting and training firm based in Switzerland. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This acquisition will extend Xebia’s geographic reach to Switzerland, provide SwissQ greater offshore and nearshore capabilities and increase both companies’ headcount to more than 4,000 technical professionals, according to a statement released by Xebia.

Founded in 2006, SwissQ is a consulting and training firm with offices in Zurich and Bern that specializes in agile, product and technical engineering and system testing. The company has approximately 120 employees with expertise in AI, cloud, DevOps and SRE services, according to the statement. More than 90% of its revenue is generated through consulting, according to SwissQ.