IT Consulting M&A: Xebia Acquires OutSystems Low-Code Software Partner NDS

IT consultancy and software development firm Xebia has acquired low-code solutions provider Netlink Digital Solutions Group (NDS) from Netlink Software Group America (Netlink). Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Xebia Acquires NDS for OutSystems Expertise

Xebia, founded in 2001, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. The company has 3,133 employees listed on LinkedIn. Xebia’s areas of expertise include IT consultancy, continuous delivery, offshore services, deployment automation, digital transformation, Agile transformations, agile product management, DevOps, big data and data science, cloud infrastructures, Agile software development, blockchain, quality and test automation, classroom training, in-company training, artificial intelligence, machine learning, low-code, Microsoft solutions, cloud, SRE and digital strategy.

NDS, founded in 1998, is based in Detroit, Michigan. The company has 201 employees listed on LinkedIn. NDS’ areas of expertise include Oracle EBS, HRMS mobile app, employee self service apps, mobile app development, cross-platform, KONY implementation, Oracle integration, enterprise mobility, Oracle EBS integration, digital transformation, custom application development, enterprise mobility, OutSystems, business process automation, rapid application development, Salesforce automation, public sector digitization, ERP mobilization and Neutrinos.

NDS is a leading provider of low-code digital transformation services primarily for the OutSystems platform. OutSystems develops a low-code software platform that allows IT teams to build cloud-native applications. The acquisition will bolster Xebia’s end-to-end digital transformation services and OutSystems expertise, the companies said.

Xebia Acquires NDS: Executive Insights

Anand Sahay, global CEO, Xebia, said,

“Netlink Digital is an authority in OutSystems space and has delivered transformative solutions for enterprises worldwide. Partnering with Netlink Digital will allow us to do what we do best; provide innovative solutions to our current and prospective OutSystems customer base.”

Sandeep Makwana, president at Netlink Digital Solutions said,

“We are super excited to join forces with Xebia and the potential this partnership unlocks for us. Together with Xebia, we will be stronger and more agile in building and delivering cutting-edge Low Code solutions while driving value for our current customers. This strategic partnership greatly expands our ability to expand and deliver Low Code expertise closer to our customers locations worldwide.”

Xebia’s M&A Activity

Xebia is no stranger to M&A, acquiring strategic DevOps, Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services & Google Cloud technology consultancies. In January 2022, Xebia acquired Agile consultancy and training firm SwissQ and in July 2021 Xebia acquired AWS partner Oblivion.