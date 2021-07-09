Xceptional Raises Funds; Seeks MSP Investments

San Diego-based managed IT services provider (MSP) apparently seeks to acquire and/or invest in MSPs across California, Nevada, Idaho, Utah, Colorado, & Arizona.

Xceptional, a managed services provider (MSP) in San Diego, California, plans to build an investment fund that “will accelerate hyper-growth,” the company says.

The wheels appear to be in motion for an MSP investment and/or acquisition strategy. Indeed, Xceptional has secured “initial strategic capital and the right banking and investment partners” to fund growth. Still, the fund’s dollar size and the names of financial partners were not disclosed.

Now, the MSP is “looking to establish strategic partnerships with other IT managed services and solutions organizations within California, Nevada, Idaho, Utah, Colorado, and Arizona that offer complementary services,” Xceptional says.

Interested MSPs should contact Xceptional Chairman, COO and CFO Larry Johnes (ljohnes@xceptional.com) with “strategic partnership inquiries,” the company says.

Xceptional Business Evolution

Xceptional, founded in 2007 by CEO Chris McKewon, has 27 employees listed on LinkedIn. The company evolved from a VAR and IT integrator to offer managed security, compliance, and IT services, along with IT design, consulting and implementation services.