Xceptional has acquired Colorado-based managed services provider Altitude Integrations. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Xceptional Acquires Altitude Integrations

Xceptional, founded in 2007, is based in San Diego, California. The company has 32 employees listed on LinkedIn. Xceptional’s areas of expertise include virtual CIO services, storage solutions, backup and recovery, virtualization, telepresence and video solutions, voice, video and web-based conferencing, real-time communications on all devices, cloud and hybrid communications solutions, design, deployment, management, IT architecting and IT consulting, network and systems design, deployment planning, training, technology adoption, technology assessments and CAP/GAP analysis, customized interactive UC training, networking solutions, routers/switches, wireless mobility solutions, security solutions, WAN Optimization, business technology automation, fully hosted infrastructure, fully hosted application suite, fully hosted collaboration and IT-as-a-service (ITaaS).

Altitude Integrations, founded in 2009, is based in Boulder, Colorado. The company has 10 employees. Altitude Integrations’ areas of expertise include business IT support, business IT consulting, computer repair, Google apps, Mac repair, G-Suite, network support, Google, Google Cloud, vCIO, IT consulting, cloud management, IT security, MSP, Microsoft, vCRO and Office 365.

This is Xceptional’s first acquisition since announcing a strategic growth plan in 2021. The company said it would actively pursue acquiring small MSPs with revenues in the $500,000 to $2.5 million dollar range. Altitude Integrations will function independently as “an Xceptional Company” for the foreseeable future, according to the companies. The combination of Altitude Integrations and Xceptional will be able to serve clients in a greater capacity through the addition of more technicians and engineers and expanded services and software offerings, the companies said.

Xceptional Acquires Altitude Integrations: Executive Perspectives

Chris McKewon, CEO of Xceptional, commented on the news:

“This is the beginning of a new era for both organizations, and we are excited for our clients, employees, partners, and shareholders. Altitude Integrations and Xceptional share the same values, beliefs, and commitment to customer satisfaction and value creation. The future is bright for our collective organizations and clients!”

Brett Ramberg, Altitude Integrations’ CEO and managing partner, added: