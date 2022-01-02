Why Workday Acquired MSP Workforce Management Platform VNDLY

The Workday-VNDLY M&A deal will allow MSPs & customers to manage all types of workers—salaried, hourly, contingent, and outsourced.

Workday expects to finalize the $510 million VNDLY acquisition by February 2022. The deal, first announced in November 2021, allows MSPs and businesses to manage all types of workers—salaried, hourly, contingent, and outsourced, the seller said.

A Different Kind of MSP Talent Management

VNDLY has momentum in the managed services provider (MSP) market — though the business doesn’t involve the traditional managed IT services market that ChannelE2E covers so closely. Rather, VNDLY’s MSP engagements involve talent service provers that need to manage customers’ non-employee workforces and vendor partnerships.

Example MSP-oriented partners that run VNDLY include Suna Solutions. Suna uses to software to manage customers’ global non-employee workforce and vendor partner relationships.

VNDLY already integrates with Workday Financial Management and Workday Human Capital Management (HCM). The integration allows Workday customers toi manage both their permanent employees as well as on-demand external/consulting employees.

Workday Acquires VNDLY: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the acquisition, Pete Schlampp, chief strategy officer, Workday, said:

“As organizations expand the definition of their workforce to meet growing business and talent demands, they need solutions that provide a holistic view of all worker types — including contingent workers — so they can better plan for and meet the great opportunity in front of them. VNDLY is at the forefront of the vendor management industry with an innovative and intuitive approach. The powerful combination of our technologies and talent will help customers better manage their evolving workforce dynamics, helping them keep pace with today’s changing world of work.”

Added Shashank Saxena, co-founder and CEO, VNDLY:

“We’ve seen the value of true cloud-based technologies in helping organizations adapt and evolve to a more complex workforce composition. By joining Workday, we’ll be able to expand the value we bring to customers, helping provide greater visibility, collaboration, and oversight to workforce needs and opportunities.”

Workday M&A: SaaS Application Acquisitions

Workday, which competes against Oracle and SAP, among other enterprise SaaS application providers — made multiple acquisitions in 2021.

Example Workday acquisitions include:

Zimit configure price quote (CPQ) and professional services automation (PSA) software built for services industries.

Peakon for analytics software platform that measures employee experience, sentiment and productivity.

Meanwhile, M&A activity involving Workday partners has also been steady to strong.