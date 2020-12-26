Woolpert Acquires Systems Integrator Data Cloud Solutions

Woolpert has acquired Data Cloud Solutions (DCS), a systems integrator, cloud solutions provider and consulting services firm based in Springfield, Ohio. Financial terms were not disclosed.

DCS provides software-as-a-service products and data applications for private and government sector clients, the buyer says. More specifically, DCS collects, reviews and manages large volumes of data, and specializes in GIS, mobile software solutions, data analytics, change detection and database synchronization services for otherwise disconnected systems.

Woolpert, headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, is an international architecture, engineering, geospatial and strategic consulting firm with more than 1,000 employees and 39 offices across three countries.

Woolpert Acquires Systems Integrator: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, DCS CEO Daniel Anderson said:

“All of this combined knowledge and innovation between DCS and Woolpert will better support our staff and our clients—and that is always our No. 1 priority. This merger provides us with greater resources and greater access to leading experts in the geospatial field, while strengthening our business development pipeline and helping us be quicker to market. We’re excited to join the Woolpert team. Existing DCS customers and business partners should be as well!”

Added Woolpert Vice President and Market Director Jon Downey:

“In DCS, we found a group of strong and talented geospatial and SaaS leaders who share our desire to produce dynamic yet practical data applications. DCS products and services like the CAMACloud: MobileAssessor, Sketch Validation and many others are industry-leading, targeted technologies that integrate well to not only advance current solutions but to create many more.”

Concluded Woolpert President and CEO Scott Cattran: