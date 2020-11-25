PE-Backed Wolf Consulting Acquires Xpert Technologies

Wolf Consulting has acquired Xpert Technologies, an IT provider specializing in managed services, VoIP, data center and cybersecurity.

Wolf Consulting, with the backing of Evergreen Services Group, has acquired Xpert Technologies, a full-service IT provider specializing in managed services, VoIP phone services, data center services, and cybersecurity. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal number 490 that ChannelE2E has tracked so far in 2020. Find a full list of M&A deals here.

Founded in 1998, Xpert works primarily in the Detroit, Michigan area but has clients across the United States. The company will continue to operate independently with added support from Wolf Consulting, the companies said.

Wolf Consulting first learned about the opportunity to acquire Xpert via outreach by Evergreen’s internal sourcing team, the company’s CEO Elliott Hyman explained to ChannelE2E. The deal will significantly expand Wolf Consulting’s footprint and give Wolf a total of 53 employees post-acquisition, the company said.

Wolf Consulting Acquires Xpert Technologies: Executive Insight

Elliott Hyman, CEO of Wolf Consulting, commented:

“We are delighted to welcome Xpert Technologies into the Wolf Consulting family. This acquisition represents another step in our vision of building the premier technology partner in the Midwest and Northeast. Xpert has an exceptional reputation built on providing world-class customer service and treating each client as a partner. Their foundation of outstanding technical expertise and “white glove” client support fits perfectly into Wolf Consulting’s vision of providing premier IT services across the Midwest and Northeast.”

Brad Byrnes, president of Xpert Technologies, said:

“We are thrilled to join with the Wolf Consulting family. Our clients can expect the same great care and service, but with additional resources. By joining the Wolf Consulting team, Xpert Technologies can propel our services business further. We wanted a partner with a strong team that could help make us the leader not only in Michigan but across the region. We are also excited to be partnered with Evergreen Services Group—they have demonstrated themselves to be a high integrity partner and I am confident that Xpert is in trustworthy hands.”

Wolf Consulting is a well-known managed IT services provider in the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania region. This is the company’s first acquisition since receiving an investment from Evergreen Services Group in January 2018.

The company, which has operated for more than 30 years, says it will continue to pursue acquisition opportunities moving forward.

Evergreen’s MSP Investment History

