Wipro, ServiceNow Studio Targets Workflow Automation, Security Operations

Wipro Limited and ServiceNow have partnered to launch @now Studio — a facility in Texas to help customers with digital transformation, workflow automation, global risk mitigation, compliance and security operations automation.

The @now Studio is located within Wipro’s Technology Center in Plano, Texas — which also is WiPro’s U.S. Cybersecurity Center. The @now Studio will focus on building competencies, showcasing solutions, accelerating co-selling and co-creation of ServiceNow solutions. The studio will also tap into the local ecosystem of startups and Texas higher education — such as University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas at Austin, University of North Texas and University of Houston.

This is Wipro’s first @now Studio. The global IT consulting firm plans to launch additional studios in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa — though exact locations and launch timeframes were not disclosed.

Wipro Business Expansion, Evolution

Wipro — backed by roughly 209,000 employees, is based in Bengaluru, India. The company has been evolving its IT services catalog and partner mix. The strategy includes selling off some assets, acquiring others, and organizing around various cloud services. Example moves include:

ServiceNow Business Expansion, Evolution

Meanwhile, ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott, formerly leader of SAP, has been driving a business evolution beyond IT service Management (ITSM) to offer more workflow automation opportunities in HR, finance, SecOps and beyond.

The recent results are impressive: The company’s revenue was $1.4 billion in Q2 2021 — up 32 percent from the corresponding quarter last year

The growth strategy also involves growing ServiceNow’s partner ecosystem. Toward that end, ServiceNow hired Deloitte Consulting veteran Erica Volini in August 2021 as senior vice president of global alliances & channel ecosystem (ACE) go-to-market (GTM) operations.

Wipro, ServiceNow @now Studio: Executive Commentary

In a prepared statement about the new Texas studio, Nagendra Bandaru, managing partner – iCORE, Wipro Limited, said:

“We are excited to strengthen our partnership with ServiceNow. We look forward to leveraging the @now Studio to increase our ServiceNow capabilities, build solutions across industries, and help our customers simplify processes and automate their workflows. We are also thrilled to expand our presence in Texas and leverage the ecosystem the state has to offer. The Studio also represents an expansion of our cybersecurity capabilities and leverages the local workforce to accelerate innovation. Our collaboration with local universities will enhance employment opportunities and expand our intellectual property in cybersecurity.”

Added David Parsons, senior vice president, global alliances and partner ecosystem, ServiceNow: