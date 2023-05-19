Wipro, ServiceNow Announce Expansion of Business Partnership

Wipro and ServiceNow are expanding their business partnership to bring new offerings to customers in vertical markets.

IT services and consulting firm Wipro Limited and ServiceNow announced a five-year business partnership that will bring new offerings to market in the financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and energy verticals.

The agreement expands on the two companies’ existing partnership and is expected to help accelerate Wipro’s goal of building a $1 billion business with ServiceNow by the end of 2026, the companies said. As part of the partnership Wipro and ServiceNow will deliver joint clients process consulting, implementation, configuration, and managed services, initially focusing in the areas of financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and energy and utilities verticals.

Wipro, ServiceNow Partnership Expansion

The expanded partnership will provide a framework for customer looking to automate and optimize technology service operations; increase environmental, social, and government (ESG) standards; enable new digital business/customer/employee experiences; and hyper-automate enterprise resource planning (ERP). The expanded partnership will also strengthen the portfolio of cloud capabilities offered through Wipro FullStride Cloud.

Wipro and ServiceNow: ‘Sustained Value for Customers’

Jason Eichenholz, SVP and Global Partnership Lead, Wipro Limited, commented on the news:

“We couldn’t be more excited to deepen our partnership with ServiceNow and jointly deliver greater value, agility, and impact to the market. ServiceNow brings a whole new dimension to employee and customer experiences and technology innovation, allowing us to more effectively guide our shared customers through the next evolution of their business.”

Erica Volini, SVP, Global Partnerships, ServiceNow, added: