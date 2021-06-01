Wipro Sells Ensono Cloud MSP Stake to KKR

Wipro sells its minority stake in Ensono, a Top 250 Public Cloud MSP, to KKR. Ensono continues cloud, MSP & mainframe modernization services.

Wipro has sold its minority stake in Ensono — a Top 250 Public Cloud MSP — to KKR, according to a Wipro filing with BSE Limited, a stock exchange in India.

The Wipro sale was part of a larger deal that involved KKR buying Ensono from majority owners Charlesbank Capital and M/C Partners in April 2021.

Ensono’s core focus includes IT consulting for mainframe and midrange systems; mainframe modernization projects; managed infrastructure; cloud; and application services, among other areas of expertise.

Wipro had held a minority stake in Ensono since March 2018. That deal involved Wipro acquiring a 10.2 percent stake in Ensono for $55 million. Fast forward to April 2021, and Wipro sold the Ensono stake to KKR for $76.24 million, the BSE filing states.

