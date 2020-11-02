WiPro Launches Amazon AWS Cloud Consulting Group

Wipro has launched a dedicated Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud consulting group spanning 10,000 AWS-certified consultants, the IT solutions provider says.

Ahead of the new group’s formation, WiPro already ranked among the world’s Top 200 public cloud MSPs, according to ChannelE2E research. Looking ahead, the new Wipro AWS Business Group will feature specialized teams focusing on business development, talent creation, solution development, and delivery execution, the IT consulting firm says.

Moreover the group will focus on technology areas such as migration, modernization, data freedom, and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) to help clients with their cloud journeys, WiPro says.

Wipro and its key IT consulting rivals are building practice areas in multiple cloud market segments. Recent examples include Accenture launching a ServiceNow organization. Moreover, Wipro and its rivals — names like Atos, Cognizant, Tata Consultancy Services and more — have acquired multiple cloud consulting firms focused on AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, SAP, Salesforce, ServiceNow and Workday cloud services. See and search a complete M&A deal list here.

Wipro AWS Business Group: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the new group, Wipro President and COO Bhanumurthy B.M. said:

“We are seeing a rapid growth of our AWS business and are now ready to take this collaboration to the next level. Wipro has continuously demonstrated its deep cloud expertise and ‘business first’ thinking in enabling enterprises to become nimble and future-ready. Wipro AWS Business Group, with the combined strengths of Wipro and AWS under one umbrella, will help reinforce our capabilities and support our clients in their innovation-led cloud journey from strategy to execution.”

Added Matt Garman, VP, sales and marketing, Amazon Web Services: