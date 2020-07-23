Wipro Acquires Salesforce Cloud Partner 4C

Global IT solutions provider Wipro acquires 4C, one of the largest Salesforce cloud consulting partners in the UK, Europe, and the Middle East.

Global IT solutions provider Wipro is acquiring Salesforce cloud partner 4C of Mechelen, Belgium. Financial terms were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal 301 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the complete M&A deal list here. Also, this is the 37th Salesforce partner acquired since 2017, according to ChannelE2E market analysis.

4C, founded in 1997, is one of the largest Salesforce partners in the UK, Europe, and the Middle East. The company works across a number of Salesforce clouds including Sales, Marketing, Field Services, and more.

4C boasts more than 350 employees spread across offices in London, Paris, Brussels, Copenhagen, and Dubai. As a result, this deal strengthens Wipro’s presence in those regions and bolsters its existing business in the Americas, Japan, and Australia, regions which were reinforced with Wipro’s Appirio acquisition in 2016, the company says. 4C will be consolidated as part of Wipro’s Salesforce practice, Wipro announced.

4C says it has successfully delivered over 1500 projects for more than 500 customers and is one of EMEA’s most-certified Salesforce partners with over 1000 Salesforce certifications.

Wipro Acquires 4C: Salesforce Growth

Harish Dwarkanhalli, president, Cloud Enterprise Platforms (CEP), Wipro Limited, commented:

“We are excited to have the team at 4C join us. They bring in a rich blend of deep Salesforce expertise across multiple clouds coupled with a team of multi-faceted, multilingual experts with strong regional knowledge. This combination, along with Wipro’s reach across the region and industry, will help us become a dominant player in Europe and a leader in Salesforce’s Quote to Cash domain.”

Johan Van Genechten, CEO, 4C, added:

“Wipro shares the same values as we do. Their global presence, robust digital transformation consulting and delivery capabilities and significant investment in the European market, provides an excellent platform for the growth of our employees. We will now leverage this opportunity to take the next leap in building companies for the future for our customers, not just locally but across EMEA.”

Wipro’s Growth Plans

Wipro is, of course, no stranger to acquisitions. As recently as July 2020, the company acquired a Brazilian vertical market technology consulting firm.

Like many India-based IT consulting firms, Wipro’s business has evolved to support cloud, cybersecurity and managed services opportunities while the company has emerged as a Top 10 ServiceNow partner for IT service management (ITSM) solutions.

Wipro’s Salesforce business was amplified in 2016 when it purchased Appirio for $500 million. Of course, Salesforce consulting partners around the world continue to be active on the M&A front.