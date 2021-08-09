Global IT, consulting and business process services company Wipro Limited has appointed Jason Eichenholz to the role of senior vice president and global partnerships lead, according to a statement released by the company. Previously, Eichenholz was at Deloitte Consulting, where he served as national sales director, cloud.

Wipro Appoints Eichenholz to SVP, Global Partnerships Lead

Eichenholz brings more than 20 years experience working in enterprise technology, including deep cloud experience and a passion to couple technology with best-in-class sales and service techniques, according to the statement. He will lead Wipro’s efforts across all partnerships.

Eichenholz joins Wipro from Deloitte Consulting where he served in various leadership positions for over 11 years. His most recent role was as the managing director, national sales and go-to-market leader – cloud, where he oversaw go-to-market activity and created joint go-to-market campaigns with AWS, Microsoft, Google, VMWare, Oracle Cloud and Salesforce/Mulesoft, according to Wipro. Prior to that role, Eichenholz was part of the leadership team that founded Deloitte Digital and established an ecosystem of partners and offerings centered around Salesforce. He also held leadership positions at Oracle and Siebel Systems after starting his consulting career at PWC, according to the statement.

Eichenholz will be based in the Miami, Florida area and report to Stephanie Trautman, chief growth officer.

Wipro Appoints Eichenholz: Executive Commentary

Trautman commented on the appointment:

“As clients accelerate their cloud programs and reimagine their businesses, they want their partners to come together and deliver a seamless, innovative solution and a great client experience. I am thrilled that Jason will be leading our Global Partnerships. He brings to Wipro extensive Cloud experience, relationships with several of our key partners and a passion for growth. He will have a strong team of leaders from across our business who will define and champion our success with our partners and with our clients.”

Eichenholz added:

“I am excited to have the opportunity to lead Wipro’s Global Partnerships organization and help our clients take advantage of the latest cloud and digital technologies to accelerate their business. With the launch of Wipro FullStride Cloud Services and Wipro’s industry expertise, we will look to expand existing technology partnerships, develop new ones, and architect innovative, industry specific solutions and ecosystems that we can bring to our clients.”

Wipro’s Partnership, Cloud and M&A Plays

Wipro has been busy on the partnership, cloud and M&A fronts. Recent moves include forming a cloud services business unit to support AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform migrations, and acquiring such businesses as: