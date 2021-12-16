WiPro Acquires Infor ERP Consulting Partner LeanSwift Solutions

Wipro is acquiring LeanSwift Solutions, a system integrator focused on Infor ERP products and services. Financial terms were not disclosed. The deal is expected to close by March 31, 2022.

Wipro Acquires LeanSwift: Deal Synergies

LeanSwift’s service capabilities include ERP, e-commerce, digital transformation, supply chain, warehouse management systems, business intelligence and integrations. LeanSwift, based in Florida, has development offices across US, Sweden and India. The company has 122 employees listed on LinkedIn.

The LeanSwift deal aligns with the existing Wipro Infor cloud practice, the buyer said. Moreover, the deal aligns with the Wipro FullStride Cloud Services initiative, which involves a commitment to invest $1 billion in cloud technologies, capabilities, acquisitions and partnerships through July 2024 or so. As of July 2021, Wipro employed over 79,000 cloud professionals and more than 10,000 people certified by the key cloud service providers.

Rival Accenture in 2020 launched a similar cloud initiative known as Accenture Cloud First. The Accenture strategy has a $3 billion budget — or roughly $1 billion per year — over a three-year window. Accenture also has been acquiring cloud- and SaaS-centric IT consulting businesses.

Wipro Acquires Infor Partner LeanSwift Solutions: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Harish Dwarkanhalli, president of applications & data, iDEAS, Wipro, said:

“We are happy to welcome LeanSwift to the Wipro family. Wipro’s deep domain capabilities and integrated cloud portfolio under Wipro FullStride Cloud Services, combined with LeanSwift’s strong Infor credentials, brings a unique value proposition for our customers to drive digital transformation based on Infor’s industry cloud platforms. This acquisition will establish a strong, industry-focused Infor Practice that will help us win large deals in the Cloud ERP space.”

Added LeanSwift CEO Anise Madh:

“We are very proud of our team and we sincerely thank our customers through this incredible journey. We are very excited to join the Wipro team. Over the last 10 years, LeanSwift has gathered deep functional and technical expertise working across the globe for various customers. We have built value added products and carved a niche for ourselves in the industry as an Infor services specialist. Our complementary capabilities and shared vision will drive change in the industries that we serve, find new growth opportunities for our employees, and help our clients realize value.”

Concluded Deanna Gibbs Lanier, senior VP for strategy, growth and partnerships at Infor:

“Wipro is one of the premier global system integrators in the Infor ecosystem, with a common goal to support customers throughout their business transformation journey. Infor is at the forefront of providing transformational micro-verticalized products and we are experiencing significant traction in this space. We are thrilled that Wipro and LeanSwift are coming together to deliver the best of Infor Solutions to our current customers and new Infor cloud adopters. We look forward to fostering a stronger relationship with Wipro to grow Infor’s presence in the enterprise cloud business, more precisely in manufacturing and distribution industries.”

Wipro Acquisition History

Wipro had made multiple acquisitions ahead of the formal FullStride Cloud Services announcement. Key moves include acquiring: