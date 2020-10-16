Wipro Acquires Engineering Services Firm Eximius Design

In a deal that will essentially marry IT consulting with hardware system design services, global IT solutions provider Wipro has acquired Eximius Design, an engineering services company, for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Eximius has design centers in the US, India and Malaysia. The company’s expertise is in semiconductor, software and systems design and its clientele includes some of the Fortune 100 corporations and others in the semiconductor, cloud and hyperscale infrastructure, consumer electronics and automotive spaces.

Eximius’ offerings and solutions will be consolidated as a part of Wipro’s EngineeringNXT framework, Wipro said.

Harmeet Chauhan, senior vice president, Industrial & Engineering Services, Wipro Limited, commented on the deal:

“Eximius enables Wipro to strengthen market leadership in VLSI and systems design services by expanding our market presence and strengthening our technical leadership in the semiconductor ecosystem, to help accelerate silicon innovation for our customers. We are pleased to welcome Eximius’ employees and look forward to help our customers innovate at scale and deliver next-generation connected products, faster.”

Jay Avula, CEO, Eximius Design, said:

“Our customers, employees, and the entire semiconductor ecosystem will tremendously benefit from the synergies of Eximius and Wipro’s combined portfolio of offerings. Clients will gain access to Wipro’s global scale and offerings, along with Eximius’ innovative solutions to accelerate the adoption of ASIC, FPGA, systems, and software engineering initiatives. We are pleased to become a part of the Wipro family.”

Wipro’s Acquisition History

This is at least Wipro’s third acquisition of the year. The company’s previous acquisitions both occurred in July when it bought Salesforce cloud partner 4C of Mechelen, Belgium, and Brazilian vertical market technology consulting firm IVIA Serviços.

Based in India, Wipro’s business has evolved over time to support cloud, cybersecurity and managed services opportunities. The company has emerged as a Top 10 ServiceNow partner for IT service management (ITSM) solutions.

Wipro’s Salesforce business grew in 2016 when it purchased Appirio for $500 million. Salesforce consulting partners around the world continue to be active on the M&A front.