WiPro Acquires Consulting Company CAS Group

Wipro has acquired Convergence Acceleration Solutions (CAS Group), a consulting and program management company, for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 2007, CAS Group provides strategic transformation programs in mobile/wireless, business and fiberoptic services as well as cable, data and telecom retail solutions. The company’s range of services includes operational support system (OSS) and business support system (BSS) transformation, application modernization, broadband infrastructure services and telco network enablement of digital products, such as 5G, internet of things (IoT) and network-as-a-service (NaaS).

CAS Group’s client relationships and domain expertise complement Wipro’s execution capabilities, according to Wipro. The joint entity will provide clients with services ranging from strategy development and planning to execution and implementation.

Wipro Acquires CAS Group: Leadership Insight

Philippe Dintrans, SVP and global head, domain & consulting, Wipro Limited, commented:

“CAS Group brings to Wipro a uniquely complementary set of capabilities. Their long-standing strategic partnerships with some of the largest communications service providers, combined with deep expertise in large scale transformation projects, will allow us to achieve a significant competitive advantage in this high-growth sector. As we continue to execute on our ambitious growth agenda, we are thrilled to welcome CAS Group as the latest addition to the Wipro family and look forward to bringing our full strength to clients.”

Malay Joshi, SVP and sector head for communications, media & information services, Wipro, said:

“Communications service providers in North America are at the cusp of significant transformation driven by new connectivity technologies, solutions, and differentiated business models. CAS Group aligns very well with Wipro’s strategic priorities of strengthening our client partnerships by providing differentiated business solutions with talent at scale in the markets we serve. Combined with Wipro’s deep engineering prowess and extensive capabilities in Cloud, IoT, 5G commercialization, as well as our comprehensive digital business offerings—everything from customer experience and digital design to security and compliance—the addition of CAS Group to Wipro family will bring clients end-to-end global technology, consulting, and business transformation capabilities.”

John McAleer, CEO, CAS Group, added:

“As we embark on the next phase of our growth journey, we are excited to bring our clients a broader set of solutions that will empower them to realize their transformation goals. We are extremely proud of our team and thankful to our clients who made our remarkable success possible. Joining Wipro will allow us to deliver our unique and specialized set of capabilities at a global scale, bringing more value, more insights, and the strength of one of the world’s largest technology services companies to our clients and employees.”

Wipro’s Acquisition History

