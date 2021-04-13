WinWire Technologies Receives PE Investment From Sverica Capital Management

WinWire Technologies, a data-driven digital engineering company that specializes in Microsoft Azure and other Microsoft cloud platforms, has received a cash infusion from private equity firm Sverica Capital Management.

Founded in 2007, WinWire is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The company’s solutions cover a range of cloud platforms, data analytics, artificial intelligence and other technology domains.

WinWire is a Microsoft managed partner and AI Inner Circle Partner with a number of Gold partner accreditations.

WinWire’s Private Equity Investment

Ashu Goel, CEO of WinWire, commented on the investment:

“WinWire is excited to partner with Sverica as this strategic investment allows us to accelerate our growth, expand our global presence and focus on building domain competencies and solution accelerators in the areas of Healthcare, Retail, Hi-Tech and Manufacturing to deliver world-class customer experiences.”

Frank Young, managing partner at Sverica, said:

“Ashu has done a remarkable job building WinWire into one of the leading providers of Azure-centric services in the Microsoft ecosystem today. Beyond WinWire’s impressive growth and clear, customer-focused strategy, we particularly admire the manner in which he has humbly built the business through a strong, authentic, people-centric culture. We are thrilled to partner with him and look forward to working together to ensure WinWire accelerates its high growth trajectory in the years to come.”

Ryan Harstad, partner at Sverica, added:

“As part of Sverica’s dedicated focus on cloud services, our team actively sought to invest with a proven leader in Microsoft Azure services. With deep technical expertise and significant momentum, WinWire is an exciting company that we enthusiastically welcome to the Sverica family. The ‘People First’ foundation upon which Ashu has built WinWire resonates closely with Sverica’s partnership-driven approach, and we’re eager to get started in collaborating with him and his great team to drive the company’s continued growth.”

About Sverica

It was not immediately clear whether Sverica’s investment involved a majority stake in WinWire or not, but the PE firm has made a number of investments in the sector.

Past transactions have included a majority investment in Cytracom, a provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) sold through MSPs; and Synoptek — a Top 100 Vertical Market MSP.

Sverica acquires, invests in, and actively builds companies that are, or could become, leaders in their industries, according to the firm.