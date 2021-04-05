MSP Acquisition: WingSwept Buys SolutionWorx

WingSwept acquires SolutionWorx. The two MSPs (managed IT services providers) had longstanding business relationships ahead of the deal.

Garner, North Carolina-based managed IT services provider WingSwept has acquired SolutionWorx , an MSP from Chantilly, Virginia. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 220 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Founded in 2000, WingSept provides B2B technology services and computer network support. In addition to MSP services, the company offers case management to investigators at government agencies.

SolutionWorx was founded in 1992 and serves the DC Metro area. The addition of SolutionWorx will bring expertise, experience, and skills and greatly benefit current and future clients from both companies, according to WingSwept.

Jay Strickland, founder and CEO of WingSwept, and Mike Mazan, founder and CEO of SolutionWorx, have a longstanding business relationship. Mazan has served on WingSwept’s Board of Directors since 2013. Both companies’ teams have worked together on small projects over the years, the two organizations say.

WingSwept Acquires SolutionWorx: Executive Perspectives

Strickland commented on the deal:

“I am excited to be able to add a top-notch team with deep expertise in security and compliance, as well as general managed services to the WingSwept family. We will be increasing our scale of expertise and range of capabilities while further diversifying our skillset, enabling WingSwept to better support all of our clients, and to expand our potential to serve new markets.”

Mazan added: