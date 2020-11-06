Legal Consultancy Wilson Allen Acquires Technology Training Firm Capensys

Consultancy Wilson Allen Acquires is acquiring IT training company Capensys to help firms accelerate user adoption of technology.

Wilson Allen, which provides consultancy and software services to legal firms, is expanding beyond its traditional sector with a new acquisition.

The company is acquiring Capensys, a technology training company, for an undisclosed amount.

Capensys’ expertise is also in the legal vertical, where it provides technology training to law firms and legal departments in the United States, Canada, the UK and Australia. The addition of these training solutions will shore up Wilson Allen’s ability to help firms accelerate user adoption of technology, streamline change management and rigorously enforce information security practices, according to the company.

In addition to Capensys training programs, Wilson Allen says it is developing a broad offering around Microsoft Azure, including Power BI as well as Cognitive Services and Machine Learning.

The company says there are no plans to make location or staffing changes for Capensys employees.

Norm Mullock, VP of strategy, Wilson Allen, commented:

“We exist to help our customers get the greatest benefit from technology investments. Since change management is one of the most important aspects of every technology project, we are increasing our investment in training solutions as a foundational element of our change management offering. Capensys has tremendous breadth and depth of software expertise and an established online learning platform that we will build upon to help our customers drive ROI. The company’s training platform, content, methodology, and expertise complement and greatly expand our existing training capacity. This is all the more important as firms deal with the added dimension of remote training.”

Sue Pasfield, founding director of Capensys, said:

“We are delighted to join the Wilson Allen organization. Wilson Allen is a trusted advisor and services partner with a clients-first ethos. Our companies are fully compatible culturally and our offerings are entirely complementary. Being part of Wilson Allen will expand our reach and allow us to continue to invest in deepening our goal-based training offerings and our learning platform, ultimately to make our clients more competitive, profitable, and secure.”

Capensys’ Background

Founded in 2008, Capensys has a full portfolio of training delivery tools, a comprehensive library of user adoption materials, and online and instructor-led materials, according to Wilson Allen.

Capensys founded the Legal Technology Core Competencies Certification Coalition (LTC4), a non-profit group that creates and maintains legal technology core competencies.

Arbor Ridge Partners served as the exclusive M&A advisor to Capensys and arranged this transaction.

Legal Managed Services M&A

