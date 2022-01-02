Why ServiceNow Acquired DotWalk: Automated IT Service Management Upgrades

This was technology M&A deal number 812 that ChannelE2E covered in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2022, 2021 and 2020 listed here.

ServiceNow Acquisitions Target Workflow Automation

Together, ServiceNow and DotWalk plan to “seamlessly map business processes and workflows on the Now Platform to proactively identify the tests needed for application changes.”

DotWalk’s technology uses intelligent automation to identify and validate error sources that can arise within application upgrade processes when analyzing logs in the background, the seller said.

ServiceNow has maintained a steady rate of acquisitions. Additional deals to note include:

Database performance company Swarm64. May 2021: Lightstep to marry ITSM and application performance monitoring (APM).

ServiceNow Partner M&A Deals

Meanwhile, M&A activity across ServiceNow’s partner ecosystem — spanning ISVs, MSPs and IT consulting firms — also remains strong.