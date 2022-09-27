What Is A Virtual CISO? Explore the MSP Job Description

Is it time for your MSP to offer virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO) services? Get the answers during this ChannelE2E webcast.

Is it time for your MSP to offer virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO) services? And what exactly do those services entail? Join us for ChannelE2E’s November webcast (live and on-demand) as we discuss vCISO job descriptions, associated fees, revenue opportunities, end-customer responsibilities and next-steps for your associated security services catalog.

We’ll explore how vCISO services can potentially include:

Initial and ongoing risk assessments.

Compliance readiness evaluations and corrective steps.

Specific security policies for specific customers.

Remediation plans.

Ongoing monitoring, scanning and updates.

Cyber posture reporting.

And more.

