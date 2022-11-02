MSP M&A: Westwood Technology Group Acquires Sentant

Westwood Technology Group, backed by Evergreen Services Group, has acquired Sentant. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 936 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Westwood TechnologyGroup is based in South Jordan, Utah. The company has four employees and its areas of expertise include IT services and consulting.

Sentant, founded in 2016, is based in San Francisco, California. The company has 31 employees listed on LinkedIn. Sentant’s areas of expertise include cybersecurity, information security, incident response, penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, HIPAA, PCI compliance, ISO27001, network security, security systems, cameras & surveillance, Amazon Web Services, cloud security, data loss prevention and MSSP.

Will Pizzano, CEO of Sentant, Lior Klisman, COO, and the rest of the team at Sentant will remain in their current roles, the company said. Sentant will continue to operate as a stand-alone entity within the Westwood family of partner companies under its current brand, according to Westwood.

Westwood Acquires Sentant: Executive Insights

Justin Wells, COO, Westwood, commented:

“I am excited to welcome the Sentant team into the Westwood family. The team at Sentant has a unique approach to IT and Security and they’ve made a name for themselves in the VC and startup world. Sentant has been so impressive since our first meeting. We look forward to working with Team Sentant and to supporting Lior and Will’s plans for growth in the coming years.”

Will Pizzano, CEO, Sentant, said:

“We are thrilled to join the Westwood team, representing a best-in-class group of leaders and companies in the technology space. Westwood’s approach means Sentant will continue to operate in its distinctive, cutting-edge fashion; while benefitting from partnership with Westwood’s leaders and family of companies.”

Lior Klisman, COO, Sentant, added:

“We could not be more excited about the new partnership with the Westwood group. We are confident that our collaboration will lead to tremendous growth and enhance our relationship with our customers. Sentant’s access to new resources will translate directly into impactful value for our clients.”

Westwood’s M&A Push

This acquisition is the second acquisition by the newly formed Westwood operating company. The company also acquired Prototype:IT in September 2022.

Sentant is the eleventh partner within the group, which includes partner brands such as Executech, Interlaced, Nucleus and Integritek. Westwood, backed by Evergreen Services Group, says that it will continue to pursue acquisition opportunities.

About Evergreen Services Group

Westwood is backed by Evergreen Services Group. The firm invests in leading managed services providers throughout the United States and Canada through its regional business groups. Other MSP groupings include:

Executech in the western United States and Canada; Lyra Technology Group in the northeast and midwest United States and Eastern Canada and Netgain in the midwestern and southeastern United States.

Evergreen, backed by private equity firm Alpine Investors, has completed nearly 50 investments in MSPs across North America since its founding in 2017. Extending beyond traditional MSPs in the SMB sector, Evergreen has also acquired MSPs focused on managed security services, managed SAP cloud applications and financial services, among other areas of expertise.