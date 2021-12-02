West Monroe Advances Digital Services Strategy With Acquisition of Carbon Five

West Monroe has acquired Carbon Five, a national digital consultancy, as it seeks to expand its end-to-end digital services strategy.

West Monroe announced it has acquired Carbon Five, a national product management, digital design and software engineering firm as it seeks to expand its end-to-end digital services strategy, according to a statement released by the company. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

West Monroe Acquires Carbon Five

The acquisition is part of West Monroe’s strategy to expand its end-to-end digital services and builds on the foundation for West Monroe’s approach to digital consulting, according to the statement, and comes on the heels of West Monroe acquiring Verys, a 200-person product development firm, in September 2021.

West Monroe said in the statement its strategy is to combine expertise in technology, design and industry-led business strategy to help clients become digital leaders. To that end, the company is building a global product development platform and will continue to invest heavily in this area, with future acquisitions planned to enhance capabilities and scale, according to the statement.

Carbon Five was founded in 2000 and has offices and talent in four major markets: Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York and Chattanooga. The company has nearly 100 designers, product managers and software engineers that build digital products and support clients’ product management and development capabilities.

Co-founders Mike Wynholds and Don Thompson will continue to run Carbon Five as a West Monroe-owned company until integration, which is expected to be complete in 2022.

“We are excited to welcome Carbon Five, a likeminded organization with strong talent and integrated product capabilities. When paired up with Verys’s scale and West Monroe’s core expertise in strategy, industry, and tech, we are able to drive long-lasting value and partnership to our clients,” said Tom Bolger, chief strategy officer at West Monroe.

West Monroe’s ‘Be Digital’ Acquisition Strategy

In October 2021, backed by a new investment from MSD, West Monroe said it would actively pursue digital consultancy acquisitions, ChannelE2E reported. MSD Partners was founded in 2009 by the partners of MSD Capital — the family investment office for Michael Dell, founder & CEO of Dell Technologies.

The investment will expand “West Monroe’s global product development platform via acquisitions; to advance skill-building programs for West Monroe employees to provide world-class digital consulting services; and to drive enhancements to its offerings and Intellio suite of assets, among other strategic imperatives,” the company said in October.

Even before the infusion of capital from MSD, West Monroe in September 2021 acquired Verys, a Santa Ana, Calif.-based product engineering services firm. In fact, West Monroe had earmarked roughly $250 million on various digital initiatives as part of a larger Be Digital plan. Among the goals: Reach a $1 billion valuation by 2025. The company did not disclose its current valuation.