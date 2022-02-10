Wes Spencer Joins MSP Software, RPA Startup Rewst

ConnectWise and Perch Security veteran Wes Spencer has joined Rewst, an MSP software startup focused on robotic process automation (RPA).

In a prepared statement about his career move, Spencer said:

“MSPs are entering a new era in their lifecycle, and I’m beyond excited to be right in the middle of it. Leading MSPs are beginning to move towards a business-transformation, automation-first mindset both for themselves and their clients. But they need the right tools to augment that strategy, and Rewst is going to be key to driving that objective to success.”

Spencer will work closely with Rewst founder and CEO Aharon Chernin, driving the Rewst business and brand forward. Also, Spencer will continue to work alongside ConnectWise as an advisor as he joins that company’s new Marquee Ambassador Program.

Side note: Both Spencer and Chernin are attending this week’s Right of Boom security conference for MSPs in Tampa, Florida.

RPA Software: Extending From the Enterprise to MSPs?

The MSP opportunity is simply stated: RPA bots may allow partners and customers to automate manual business and technology processes. Within the IT services market, RPA may also help MSPs to further automate their own help desks, customer support operations, and cybersecurity services.

Demand for RPA software is booming. The global robotic process automation market is expected to reach $10.7 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 33.6% from 2020 to 2027, according to Grand View Research Inc.Amid the RPA market growth, multiple companies are acquiring RPA software providers and associated RPA consulting skills.

Amid that backdrop, Rewst in 2021 raised $2.5 million in seed funding, led Florida Funders. Also, TruMethods CEO Gary Pica is an investor in the business.

RPA Software Market: Enterprise Players

Key enterprise-focused RPA software companies include Automation Anywhere, Blue Prism, Microsoft Power Automate, Salesforce, ServiceNow and UiPath, among others.

Even IBM is jumping into the action, as part of IBM CEO Arvind Krishna’s M&A effort to pivot the enterprise technology provider toward multi-cloud software that drives business automation.

Meanwhile, Rewst, ElectroNeek and some other upstarts (stay tuned) want to bring the power of RPA into the MSP sector. We’ll be watching for potential partner updates.

Disclosure: ChannelE2E editor Joe Panettieri is a member of Florida Funders.