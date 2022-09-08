Webcast: MSP Sales Strategies to Grow Monthly Recurring Revenues

Join us: Learn the Top 10 MSP Sales Hunting Skills from KLA Group CEO Kendra Lee, a B2B sales and marketing expert.

Poke around the MSP industry, and you’ll see that sales and marketing rank among the top four items keeping MSPs up at night, according to Datto’s market research. The others involve cybersecurity, work-life balance and hiring.

Without that proper sales strategies in place, MSPs simply can’t growth their monthly recurring revenue (MRR) and associated business valuations.

To solve the sales riddle, please join us for our next ChannelE2E webcast (live or on-demand): Top 10 MSP Sales Hunting Skills, presented by KLA Group CEO Kendra Lee. I’ll also be on hand to moderate your questions.

Our Guest Speaker: Who Is Kendra Lee?

Lee is a sales and marketing wizard who has assisted thousands of service providers with their business strategies. Her areas of expertise include lead generation strategies, nurturing, sales prospecting, and hiring to develop a producing sales and marketing organization within SMB companies.

Lee’s strategies have helped MSPs and VARs to penetrate new markets in as few as six weeks, and quadruple referrals in just seven weeks.

Thanks in advance for joining us live or on-demand for this webcast, Top 10 MSP Sales Hunting Skills, And a special thank you (in advance) to Kendra Lee for sharing her knowhow with our attendees.