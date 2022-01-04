Webair and Jelecos Combine To Form Opti9 Technologies

Webair and Jelecos have merged to form Opti9 Technologies, an IT service provider with AWS Advanced Consulting expertise.

Webair and Jelecos, backed by private equity firm Crest Rock Partners, have merged to form Opti9 Technologies, an IT service provider with AWS Advanced Consulting expertise.

This is technology M&A deal number seven that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See all technology M&A deals for 2022 and 2021 listed here.

Webair, based in Garden City, New York and with data centers around the globe, has over 20 years of experience as an IT services provider. The company’s expertise is in IT infrastructure and cloud solutions, specializing in private cloud and IT resilience solutions.

Jelecos, based in Omaha, Nebraska, with additional offices in Overland Park, Kansas and St. Louis, Missouri, has more than 20 years of experience as an IT consulting firm. The company is an AWS Advanced Consulting partner focused on public cloud solutions with expertise in digital transformations, application modernization and management of AWS workloads.

The Founding of Opti9: Executive Insight

Bill Bancroft, CEO, Opti9, commented:

“The launch of Opti9 creates greater value and service quality for our customers, providing a more comprehensive, compelling solution to the marketplace. Enterprises face complex challenges to protect their critical IT assets in an ever-changing environment. This includes being able to manage and secure applications across the hybrid cloud landscape while ensuring compliance with evolving regulations.”

About Crest Rock Partners

Crest Rock is a Denver-based private equity firm focused on the lower middle market. Founded in 2019, the firm has completed over 50 acquisitions, divestitures, mergers and integrations.

Crest Rock seeks controlling investments across multiple industry verticals, including software, technology, IT services, tech-enabled business services and manufacturing, with enterprise values ranging from $15 million to $150 million.