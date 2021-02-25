WD Capital Holdings Acquires BPI Information Systems

WD Capital Holdings has acquired Cleveland, Ohio-based IT managed services company BPI Information Systems for an undisclosed amount.

This is M&A deal number 140 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Founded in 1983, BPI is based in Cleveland and serves the northeast Ohio region. The company specializes in the design, installation, support and emergency repair of network solutions for business, healthcare, government and education.

WD Capital was founded by Ross Butler in 2020. The organization does not identify as a “private equity firm,” according to its website, but rather “a privately held partnership between entrepreneurs and investors who have the single objective of acquiring and operating a company.”

WD Capital Acquires BPI: Handing Over The Controls

Butler commented on the acquisition:

“WD Capital evaluated dozens of businesses and felt BPI had the most potential for continued growth. Gary built a great company with incredibly talented people, and we look to leverage the success BPI has had over the decades.”

Gary Ellis, president of BPI, said:

“Once we started speaking with Ross, I knew it was a natural fit. His vision for the business, coupled with his emphasis on company culture, client care, and future growth, provided me the confidence to hand over the controls after 35 years of building my business. ITX came highly regarded from a trusted colleague. Their deep network of buyers of smaller mid-market IT businesses is incredible, with more than 130 expressing interest.”

WD Capital Acquires BPI: Brokering The Deal

The deal was brokered by IT ExchangeNet (ITX), an online marketplace for companies looking to make middle-market IT mergers and acquisitions. ITX focuses on IT services businesses, MSSPs, MSPs, Microsoft and Oracle channel partners.

Regarding the brokerage firm, Butler said: