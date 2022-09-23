MSP M&A: Waterdog Computer Works Acquires ITCadence

Waterdog managed IT services span cybersecurity, IT help desk support, voice over IP, cloud backup and disaster recovery.

IT service provider Waterdog Computer Works has acquired ITCadence. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 834 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Waterdog Computer Works Acquires ITCadence

Waterdog Computer Works, founded in 2002, is based in Devon, Pennsylvania. The company has seven employees listed on LinkedIn. Waterdog’s areas of expertise include managed IT solutions, IT consulting, outsourced IT, cloud solutions, dark web, mobile device security, identity theft protection, Barracuda NextGen Firewalls, email security, endpoint security, information technology assessments, security awareness training, disaster recovery planning and preparedness, disaster recovery-as-a-service, cloud backup, desktop and server support, Dell servers, computer support and services, computer consulting, data recovery, computer security and business management software.

ITCadence, founded in 2012, is based in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. The company has eight employees listed on LinkedIn. ITCadence’s areas of expertise include computer networking, managed services, IT consulting and audio/video.

The acquisition will enhance the combined company’s customer service capabilities by doubling the number of technicians, the companies said. In addition, the acquisition will add more administrative personnel and bolster the company’s ability to become more project-focused, the companies said.

Waterdog plans to keep the ITCadence products that provide the best solution for their customers and mesh other products with current Waterdog technologies.

Waterdog Acquires IT Cadence: Executive Commentary

Fred Robinson, CEO, Waterdog, commented on the news: