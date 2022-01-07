Private Equity Firm Washington Harbour Acquires CollabraLink

Private equity firm Washington Harbour Partners (WHP) has acquired CollabraLink Technologies, a government technology solutions provider. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Washington Harbour Partners Acquires CollabraLink

The McLean, Virginia-based CollabraLink said its founder and former CEO Rahul Pandhi will remain with the company as a minority shareholder, board member and executive vice president,

Founded in 2003, CollabraLink specializes in end-to-end digital transformation, including human-centered design, Agile and DevSecOps, intelligent automation, AI and associated mission support with a deep focus on low-code automation platforms.

WHP operating partners George Batsakis and Jerad Speigel will serve as the company’s CEO and chief strategy and corporate development officer, respectively. Prior to CollabraLink, Batsakis was the Accenture Federal DoD and intelligence lead and held chief growth officer positions at CSRA and SRA. Speigel was the founder and CEO of Phase One, which was acquired by Accenture Federal.

Founded in 2019, Washington Harbour Partners focuses on small- and mid-cap companies across the technology, media, telecom, consumer services, business services and government services sectors.

WHP Acquires CollabraLink: “Creating a Modern Digital Government”

Mina Faltas, managing partner, Washington Harbour, commented:

“We are thrilled to have this opportunity to partner with CollabraLink and help the company continue its growth journey providing mission-critical solutions and digital services to the federal government. In CollabraLink, we found a company with fantastic technology solutions along with a great culture of excellence in delivery and commitment to the government mission.”

Rahul Pandhi, CEO, CollabraLink, said:

“I couldn’t be more excited to partner with Mina and Washington Harbour. This partnership has CollabraLink poised to take the next big step in achieving our mission of Creating a Modern Digital Government. I am looking forward to the next era of the CollabraLink journey and helping to continue to build a world class organization with a world class culture.”

New CollabraLink CEO George Batsakis added:

“CollabraLink is a critical contributor to the government mission through its application of technology aimed at some of the most pressing digital modernization and transformation challenges facing their customers. Our goal is to leverage CollabraLink’s success and build the next great mid-sized company in the government sector. The partnership between WHP and CollabraLink will be immediately beneficial to our people, customers and partners.”

New chief strategy and corporate development officer Jerad Speigel commented:

“CollabraLink is the perfect platform for growth. Rahul and team have established a market leading brand, and a trusted set of capabilities that Agencies throughout Federal have relied upon for solving complex transformation challenges. Their corporate leadership team and mature framework for growth and delivery are all world-class.”

Baird served as the exclusive financial advisor and Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman served as the legal advisor to CollabraLink on the transaction. Holland & Knight served as the legal advisor to Washington Harbour Partners on the transaction.