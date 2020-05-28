Wasabi CEO David Friend: The ChannelE2E Interview

Wasabi CEO David Friend: How MSPs can sell low-cost cloud storage alternative to Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP) & Microsoft Azure.

Wasabi CEO David Friend is seeking to disrupt the cloud storage market — where giants like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Microsoft Azure loom large.

Sound impossible? Guess again. Wasabi is growing rapidly, attracting channel partners and MSPs — and turning heads in financial markets. This morning, the company announced a $30 million financing round led by Forestay Capital.

The big question: What is Wasabi’s secret sauce in the very competitive cloud storage market? David Friend shares answers in this ChannelE2E interview — recorded two days before today’s funding announcement:

The conversation covers: