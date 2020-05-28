Wasabi CEO David Friend: The ChannelE2E Interview
Wasabi CEO David Friend: How MSPs can sell low-cost cloud storage alternative to Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP) & Microsoft Azure.
Wasabi CEO David Friend is seeking to disrupt the cloud storage market — where giants like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Microsoft Azure loom large.
Sound impossible? Guess again. Wasabi is growing rapidly, attracting channel partners and MSPs — and turning heads in financial markets. This morning, the company announced a $30 million financing round led by Forestay Capital.
The big question: What is Wasabi’s secret sauce in the very competitive cloud storage market? David Friend shares answers in this ChannelE2E interview — recorded two days before today’s funding announcement:
The conversation covers:
- 0:00 – Intros
- 0:10 – Wasabi’s cloud storage services explained
- 0:26 – How Wasabi stands out from Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure
- 1:30 – Competing against AWS Simple Storage Service (S3) while being plug compatible
- 2:19 – Wasabi’s secret sauce: How the company drives down cloud storage costs
- 3:30 – Wasabi’s company history and business journey
- 4:50 – Funding clues – Wasabi’s latest round
- 5:35 – Initiatives for channel partners, MSPs and strategic alliances: Momentum, data points and milestones
- 7:10 – How Wasabi serves as a storage system for third-party backup and disaster recovery (BDR) software platforms
- 9:06 – The coronavirus pandemic: Implications for Wasabi, partners and customers
- 11:58 – Wasabi’s business priorities for the rest of 2020 and beyond
- 14;28 – Commodity technology: How to ensure it’s a profitable opportunity
- 16:27 – Where to find more info about Wasabi
- 17:00 – Conclusion
