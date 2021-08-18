Walmart Tech Services Counter Best Buy Geek Squad, Office Depot, Staples

Walmart is launching technology support services for PC and mobile customers across the United States. In some ways, the move appears to counter Best Buy Geek Squad, and technology services from Staples and Office Depot.

Key Walmart Tech Services partners include the McAfee consumer security business and True Network Solutions Inc. — a white label IT service provider.

True Network Solutions: White Label IT Support for Retail Customers

True Network Solutions partners with retailers to offer over 150 different services to consumers and small businesses, ranging from in-home installations to 24/7 tech support subscriptions, the company says. True Network’s support platform has 550,000 active users. The team has managed more than 634,000 support calls, and removed more than 410,000 viruses from customer systems, True Network Solutions’ website states.

Under a five-year deal, McAfee and True Network Solutions will work with Walmart to provide:

24/7 remote support for PCs, tablets and smartphones.

Device repair services to fix cracked screens, recover from malware and viruses and more.

Device setup.

In-home setup to configure smart devices such as video doorbells, smart light bulbs and more.

Walmart Tech Services: An MSP Alternative? (Doubtful)

While Walmart Tech Services may carve a niche for itself in consumer IT support, it’s doubtful the retail giant will push into managed IT services for SMB (small and midsize business) clientele.

Best Buy, Staples and Office Depot all experimented with MSP services in the SMB market about a decade ago. But each of the big box retailers ultimately exited the MSP-SMB market because expected business synergies with retail and consumer IT support never materialized.