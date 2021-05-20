Cloud communications provider Vonage has introduced a redesigned channel partner program and a new partner experience portal as a part of the company’s strategic growth plan to accelerate channel efforts, according to a statement from the company.

The Vonage Accelerate strategic growth initiative, launched in March 2021, aims to accelerate and amplify focus, investments and efforts in the channel. Under that umbrella, the newly-launched partner program and portal were designed to better support channel partners as they leverage the Vonage Communications Platform (VCP), a single cloud communications platform that includes APIs, unified communications and contact center innovations to drive customers’ and partners’ cloud solutions, the company said.

In addition, the enhancements will extend opportunities for new partner types – VARs, resellers, distributors and referral partners – in new markets across EMEA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, according to Vonage.

Vonage Revamps Partner Program for Strategic Growth

The new channel partner program offers a tiered structure with multiple ways to advance as channel partners’ Vonage business grows. Each tier — Explorer, Select, Insider and Pinnacle — has its own set of benefits, which incentivize partners to go up in the tiers, earn more and win with Vonage. The new program also includes increased and personalized support for partners and their customers before, during and after deployment. A new training platform, Vonage Verified, offers improved partner onboarding and training as well as monthly live training sessions and comprehensive product training.

Finally, an updated Partner Experience Portal with easier site navigation makes accessing program information more intuitive and user friendly, with deeper self-service capabilities and support, according to the statement. Channel partners can access detailed analytics and reporting include account and contract level reports, payment history, key contact info, and contract renewal details, according to Vonage.

Vonage Partner Program: Doubling Down on Commitments

“Our channel partners are one of our most important relationships,” said Vonage channel chief Jim Regan. “We heard our partner feedback and enhanced our Channel Partner Program and Partner Experience Portal, doubling down on our commitment to helping them succeed by continuing to invest in our channel model, tools, and infrastructure to support our partners in key markets and make it even easier for them to do business with us. The way we work has fundamentally changed and now, more than ever, businesses rely on cloud communications to seamlessly connect employees, customers and partners across the globe to drive better engagement experiences and business outcomes. Vonage is committed to bringing those solutions to customers in partnership with our trusted partner community.”