VoIP M&A: BCM One Acquires Pure IP

BCM One, backed by private equity firm Thompson Street Capital Partners, is acquiring voice provider Pure IP for an undisclosed amount.

This is technology M&A deal number 92 that ChannelE2E and MSSP Alert have covered so far in 2023. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals for 2022, 2021, and 2020 listed here.

BCM One, founded in 1992, has over 17,000 customers worldwide and 5,000+ channel partners. The company’s solutions include UCaaS and hosted voice, SIP trunking, managed SD-WAN, Microsoft Teams, technology expense optimization and global managed connectivity.

Pure IP, founded in 2004, is based in San Francisco, California with additional offices in England and New Zealand. The company has 81 employees listed on LinkedIn. Pure IP’s areas of expertise include Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex, and Zoom, among other voice-related and communications offerings.

The acquisition will expand BCM One’s NextGen Communications portfolio to help it serve global businesses with enterprise-grade cloud-based voice services, the company said. Pure IP is one of the original launch partners for Microsoft Operator Connect, which will further strengthen BCM One’s Microsoft Teams credentials.

With Pure IP, BCM One will have a robust process for overseeing global businesses’ migrations to Microsoft Teams, including pre-sales planning, solution architecture, pre-sales assessment, dedicated support resources, and a managed Teams environment option, the company asserts.

BCM One Acquires Pure IP: Executive Commentary

Geoff Bloss, CEO, BCM One, commented:

“Pure IP’s expertise migrating enterprise customers from PBX and UCaaS platforms to Microsoft Teams is a perfect complement to the BCM One portfolio. The global infrastructure and flexibility to design both Operator Connect and Direct Routing solutions reinforce our leadership position as a NextGen Communications and Managed Services provider. Additionally, Pure IP’s international footprint enables us to extend our platform of services to customers worldwide.”

Gary Forrest, CEO, Pure IP, said:

“The BCM One and Pure IP portfolios are very complementary and will provide a compelling proposition in addressing the changing needs of businesses around the world. The synergy between the two organizations will provide a solid foundation for future growth and benefits to our combined customers.”

BCM One’s Acquisition Growth

Pure IP marks the ninth acquisition for BCM One as it seeks to grow its Microsoft-Grade Team around the globe. The company has been in acquisition mode since it was recapitalized by Thompson Street Capital Partners in 2019

In November 2021, the company acquired CoreDial — a provider of white label Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) to channel partners. In July 2021, BCM One acquired WCS and in January 2021 the company acquired LincLogix.

With this latest acquisition, BCM One will add two international office locations in the United Kingdom and New Zealand, and a ninth U.S. office location in San Francisco.