VMworld Rebrands As VMware Explore Multi-Cloud Conference

VMworld rebrands as VMware Explore; conferences to focus on multi-cloud universe for customers, partners & developers.

VMware has rebranded the VMworld conference as VMware Explore. The evolved event will focus on “the multi-cloud universe,” according to the enterprise software company.

VMware Explore 2022 conferences are scheduled for the United States, Europe, Brazil, Singapore, Japan and China.

The Explore events are designed for “those engaged in enterprise applications, cloud architecture, infrastructure, end users, networking and security” — and anyone who helps to build the new multi-cloud world, the company indicated.

VMware for AWS, Google and Microsoft Azure

VMware has relationships with most of the major public cloud and data center providers — including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform. Still, VMware Cloud on AWS is generally enjoys “most favorite nation” status among VMware and its customers.

The VMware multi-cloud strategy competes most directly against IBM and the Red Hat multi-cloud software stack strategy.