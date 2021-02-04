VMworld 2021 and Major VMware Conferences: Purely Virtual for 2021

As the world strives to more effectively roll out coronavirus vaccines, VMware isn’t rushing to re-launch face-to-face technology conferences. Instead, the multi-cloud enterprise software provider has confirmed that all of its major 2021 conferences — VMworld, VMware Carbon Black Connect, and more — will be purely digital (i.e., virtual) events.

VMware’s confirmed dates for virtual 2021 events include:

Meanwhile, companies such as Microsoft and Cisco Systems have previously stated that they will re-evaluate potential face-to-face conferences in mid-2021 — essentially, at the start of their next fiscal years. In the meantime, the Microsoft Ignite 2021 conference is confirmed as a virtual event in March.

When Will Face to Face Technology Conferences Resume?

VMware is one of the first major technology companies to publicly disclose dates for flagship events throughout the 2021 calendar.

In contrast, some technology companies are quietly holding off on some event announcements. Indeed, multiple technology firms hope covid-19 vaccinations will mitigate the coronavirus pandemic, and pave the way for major face-to-face conferences to resume around Q4 2021 — and perhaps even sooner, sources tell ChannelE2E.

Among the silent moves that are under way: Multiple technology firms are quietly negotiating with conference and expo halls in Las Vegas — choosing preferred dates in Q4 2021 while also trying to negotiate contingency clauses and backup dates based on the pandemic’s evolving status in the United States. In fact, Q4 2021 conference space in Las Vegas is selling fast, two sources tell ChannelE2E.