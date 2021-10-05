VMworld 2021 Live Blog: VMware’s Latest Partner Moves

During VMworld 2021, VMware unveils infrastructure, security & storage moves with ControlUp, Lenovo, NVIDIA, Pure Storage & more.

Amid the VMworld 2021 virtual conference, VMware and its technology partners have introduced multiple security, cloud, storage and digital transformation developments.

Check this blog regularly for the latest updates. Here’s the recap so far:

5. Project Monterey: NVIDIA and Lenovo are partnering to drive NVIDIA’s early access program in support of Project Monterey. The project is designed to “modernize enterprise data centers with the security and performance of NVIDIA BlueField data processing units,” the companies said. First announced at VMworld 2020, Project Monterey aims to improve the performance, manageability and security of enterprise data centers through the latest networking technologies,

4. Digital Employee Experience: VMware confirmed plans to resell ControlUp, a digital employee experience management platform. The solution will be available to VMware Horizon customers.

3. Pure Storage-VMWare Partnership: Pure Storage has released a new Pure Validated Design (PVD) in collaboration with VMware. The move provides mutual customers with a “complete, full-stack solution for deploying mission-critical, data rich workloads in production on VMware Tanzu,” the companies assert.

2. Zero Trust, Cloud Partners and Managed Security Services: VMware’s latest cybersecurity moves — which involve cloud partners and managed security services — are detailed here.

