VMware vRealize Updates Seek to Simplify Multi-Cloud Management

VMware ($VMW) plans to enhance its VMware vRealize Cloud Management on-premises and software as a service (SaaS) offerings with a range of new capabilities by October 2020.

For partners, the updates could simplify multi-cloud management while offering tighter integrations with third-party application performance monitoring (APM) and Kubernetes platforms.

The new releases, capabilities and enhancements span:

VMware vRealize Automation 8.2

VMware vRealize Automation Cloud

‘VMware vRealize Log Insight 8.2

VMware vRealize Log Insight Cloud

VMware vRealize Operations 8.2; and

VMware vRealize Operations Cloud; and VMware vRealize Suite Lifecycle Manager 8.2.

VMware vRealize Updates: What to Expect

Take a closer look at VMware vRealize Operations 8.2 and VMware vRealize Operations Cloud, and the software company is touting:

More Kubernetes support — allowing partners to auto-discover and monitor the health, performance, capacity, cost, and configuration of Kubernetes constructs on-premises and via VMware Cloud on AWS.

— allowing partners to auto-discover and monitor the health, performance, capacity, cost, and configuration of Kubernetes constructs on-premises and via VMware Cloud on AWS. Application performance monitoring (APM) integrations with Cisco AppDynamics, Datadog and Dynatrace. As a result, partners will be able to more effectively predict, prevent and remediate issues in the context of applications, VMware asserts.

with Cisco AppDynamics, Datadog and Dynatrace. As a result, partners will be able to more effectively predict, prevent and remediate issues in the context of applications, VMware asserts. Monitoring VMware Cloud on AWS — including enhancements to native AWS management that unlock capacity calculations for EC2 instances and automatically import metrics into VMware vRealize Operations for faster troubleshooting, VMware asserts.

including enhancements to native AWS management that unlock capacity calculations for EC2 instances and automatically import metrics into VMware vRealize Operations for faster troubleshooting, VMware asserts. Capacity and Cost Management — including improvements in pricing and costing engine, including daily virtual machine (VM) cost granularity, enhanced metering capabilities, and pricing support for non-VMware vRealize Automation workloads, VMware says.

Similarly, VMware vRealize Log Insight 8.2 and vRealize Log Insight Cloud will also introduce enhanced Kubernetes support, deeper integration with VMware Cloud on AWS, and overall usability enhancements, the company said.

Meanwhile, VMware Skyline will offer simplified, shorter and more intuitive onboarding for customers adopting and expanding the cloud service, according to the statement.

VMware vRealize Automation 8.2 and VMware vRealize Automation Cloud will have enhanced capabilities for Modern Automation Platform, DevOps for Infrastructure, Self-Service Cloud and Kubernetes Automation, according to VMware.

VMware vRealize Updates: Availability Dates

Enhancements to VMware vRealize Automation 8.2, VMware vRealize Log Insight 8.2, VMware vRealize Operations 8.2 and VMware vRealize Suite Lifecycle Manager 8.2 are all expected to become available in VMware’s Q3 FY21, which ends October 30, 2020.

Additionally, the new capabilities and enhancements to VMware vRealize Automation Cloud, VMware vRealize Log Insight Cloud and VMware vRealize Operations Cloud are also expected to become available in VMware’s Q3 FY21.