VMware VMworld 2020: Live News Blog

VMware and its partners have announced numerous multi-cloud management, IT automation and cybersecurity updates during the virtual VMworld 2020 conference.

Check this live blog for ongoing VMware-related partner news and product developments from VMworld 2020. The lineup so far…

11. VMware Acquires SaltStack: Here are the deal details.

10. Partnership – Dell: VMware majority owner Dell Technologies announced several infrastructure portfolio updates for VMware environments, designed to “help customers better protect, manage and support traditional and modern applications across edge locations, core data centers and hybrid clouds, the companies say.” New offerings, as described by Dell, include:

Dell Technologies Cloud Platform and Dell EMC VxRail now support VMware vSphere with Tanzu and the latest VMware Cloud Foundation, vSphere and vSAN releases, offering a path to Kubernetes adoption while delivering enhancements for traditional workloads.

Dell EMC PowerMax storage replication, now integrated with VMware vVols, simplifies management and improves access to mission-critical applications.

Dell EMC ObjectScale, built on VMware Cloud Foundation, allows developers to provision cloud-scale storage for modern applications.

Dell EMC PowerProtect Data Manager updates include protection for VMware Cloud Foundation infrastructure layers and Kubernetes environments.

VMware Cloud on Dell EMC allows organizations to support their remote workforce through VMware Horizon, security and compliance certifications.

9. Partnership – Nvidia: VMware and NVIDIA announced a partnership to “deliver both an end-to-end enterprise platform for AI and a new architecture for data center, cloud and edge that uses NVIDIA DPUs (data processing units) to support existing and next-generation applications,” the companies say.

8. Partnership – Lumen Technologies: Lumen, the massive service provider formerly known as CenturyLink, says its portfolio of solutions built on and integrated with the VMware Cloud Foundation, “allows companies to deploy business innovations with single-digit millisecond latency to over 2,200 public data centers and more than 170,000 on-fiber enterprise locations across the globe.”

7. Partnership – Rackspace Technology: Rackspace now offers support for such third-party cloud services and products as Azure VMware Solution, Google Cloud VMware Engine, VMware Cloud on Dell EMC, Dell Technologies Cloud Platform (DTCP), and VMware Tanzu.

6. Partnership – Pure Storage: Pure has expanded its VMware partnership to further support vSphere Virtual Volumes with VMware Cloud Foundation and VMware Site Recovery Manager, Cloud Native Storage for Kubernetes on VMware, and NVMe over Fabric.

5. VMware Tanzu Updates: VMware updated its Tanzu support across VMware Cloud on AWS, Azure VMware Solution, and Oracle Cloud VMware Solution, and also announced a partnership with GitLab.

4. VMware Carbon Black: The company unveiled VMware Carbon Black Cloud Workload — which offers prevention, detection and response capabilities to protect workloads running in virtualized, private and hybrid cloud environments.

3. Future Ready Workforce: VMware unveiled Future Ready Workforce solutions that combine VMware Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), Digital Workspace and Endpoint Security capabilities. The combined offerings “help IT manage and optimize more secure access to any app, on any cloud, from any device while providing a simple, high performant, and a safer user experience for the distributed workforce,” the company says.

2. Data Center Technology Preview: VMware announced Project Monterey—a technology preview focused on evolving its architecture for the data center, cloud and edge to address the changing requirements of next-generation applications including AI, machine learning and 5G applications, the company says. Key partners include Intel, NVIDIA, Pensando Systems, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Lenovo.

1. VMware Virtual Cloud Networks: VMware will deliver new Virtual Cloud Network innovations across three areas – automation that enables the public cloud experience; modern application connectivity and security services; and solutions that re-imagine what’s possible in network security, the company said.