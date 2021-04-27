VMware Launches Telco Cloud Platform RAN to Speed 5G Solutions

VMware announced the launch of VMware Telco Cloud Platform RAN, a platform that enables CSPs to virtualize radio access network (RAN) functions and implement an open RAN architecture to facilitate expanded 5G solutions, according to a statement from the company.

In September 2020, VMware launched its 5G Telco Cloud Platform, a cloud-native, high speed platform to help communication service providers (CSPs) roll out 5G networks and deploy 5G apps and solutions more quickly, the virtualization and IT management software company said.

VMware Telco Cloud Platform RAN will Accelerate Edge and 5G Solutions

VMware Telco Cloud Platform lets CSPs quickly deploy and efficiently run virtualized network functions (VNFs) and containerized network functions (CNFs) across 5G networks. VMware Telco Cloud Platform RAN extends the core VMware Telco Cloud Platform to the RAN to help CSPs virtualize RAN functions on a platform specifically optimized for the RAN and with support for Intel FlexRAN software reference architecture, VMware said.

Many large technology vendors are chasing opportunity in the 5G space; in addition to VMware, Intel, Samsung, Google and more, as well as carriers like T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T continue to roll out 5G technology and infrastructure improvements and big tech races to innovate on top of those advancements. Intel and VMware, for example, are collaborating on an integrated software platform for virtualized RANs. The Intel-VMware relationship is designed to accelerate the rollout of both existing LTE and future 5G networks, the two technology companies say.

Partnerships will Accelerate 5G Innovation

Communications service providers (CoSPs) are increasingly adopting a software-defined, virtualized infrastructure to support future 5G networks, and the collaboration aims to simplify integration efforts, reduce costs and speed up development cycles, VMware and Intel say.

Many CoSPs are embracing open and disaggregated RAN architectures that can enable fine-grained radio resource control and dynamic slicing for services like cloud gaming and cloud controlled robotics, according to the two companies. Intel and VMware said they plan to continue working with telecom equipment manufacturers, OEMs and RAN software vendors to help CoSPs more easily build on top of the vRAN platform to address specific edge computing and 5G-enabled use cases.

“A modern, open, and disaggregated RAN offers CSPs the single best opportunity to rapidly monetize 5G services,” said Sanjay Uppal, senior vice president and general manager, service provider and edge, VMware. “New 5G services rely on CSPs to be able to host apps at the edge, close to end customers. A virtualized and open RAN allows CSPs to deliver these new edge services to customers directly from RAN sites. With Telco Cloud Platform RAN, we accelerate the disaggregation of the proprietary RAN and enable CSPs to modernize their RAN so they can monetize the 5G services they deliver across their network.”