VMware Multi-Cloud Management Software Tools: 3 Updates

VMware has announced three updates to its multi-cloud management software portfolio. The quick details, according to the enterprise and hybrid cloud software provider, include…

VMware Cloud Universal: a flexible subscription that “simplifies the purchase and consumption of VMware multi-cloud infrastructure and management services.” VMware Cloud Console: A single monitoring and management environment for VMware Cloud infrastructure regardless of where it’s deployed. VMware App Navigator: A new offering for assessing and prioritizing app transformation initiatives across an entire application estate based on the value of each app.

The cloud tool updates arrive as dozens of vendors strive to help MSPs monitor, manage and secure customer workloads regardless of where those workloads run.