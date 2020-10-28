VMware, Samsung Partner to Help CSPs Roll Out 5G

VMware and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. are partnering to help Communication Service Providers (CSPs) roll out 5G network networks.

With that goal un mind, the companies have been working together to optimize Samsung’s various virtualized network functions (VNFs) and containerized network functions (CNFs), such as vRAN, 5G Core, MEC, management and analytics, to work with VMware’s Telco Cloud Platform, according to the statement.

Samsung’s VNFs and CNFs already integrate with VMware’s Ready for Telco Cloud program, the companies said. The program accelerates the onboarding and deployment of Samsung’s 5G-ready services on the VMware Telco Cloud Platform, enabling CSPs to accelerate their time-to-deploy and time-to-revenue, according to the statement.

VMware, Samsung 5G Collaboration: Executive Commentary

“With innovative and open 5G networks beginning to transform the landscape, Samsung sees the value in delivering carrier-grade solutions with VMware that help CSPs easily embrace cloud native technology and efficiently deliver our network functions and services across their 5G networks with automation,” said Wonil Roh, senior vice president and head of product strategy, networks business at Samsung Electronics.

“The infrastructure supporting 5G will depend on virtualized and containerized network functions delivered from software-defined telco and edge cloud platforms,” said Shekar Ayyar, executive vice president and general manager, Telco and Edge Cloud business unit, VMware. “We are thrilled to be working with Samsung to deliver carrier-grade solutions that leverage the VMware Telco Cloud portfolio to help CSPs seize this 5G moment and transform themselves into leading technology innovators.”

VMware initially launched its 5G Telco Cloud Platform in September 2020.

5G Cloud and Software Initiatives

Multiple software, cloud and telecom service providers have been ramping up their infrastructure to support 5G traffic.

For instance, Amazon is promoting its own AWS Wavelength 5G mobile edge compute service, and Microsoft has made acquisitions to bolster Azure cloud services for 5G customers and service providers.